Fundraiser Helps Provide Free Child Care - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fundraiser Helps Provide Free Child Care

Many enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres, to help raise money for health care. 

Thursday's benefit goes to support the Howard Hanna Children's Care Free Fund.
The fund was established in 1988 and has donated over $9,000,000 to help provide free medical care to children.
The fundraiser was held at the Millcreek Brewing Company on West Lake Rd, and featured food, brews, 50/50 raffles, and more.

