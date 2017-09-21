Light the Night: Bringing Light to the Darkness of Cancer

"My sister was a ray of sunshine. She always had a smile on her face, and she meant a lot to a lot of people," said Rylie Bolt.

Rylie Bolt, joined by family and friends walks in memory of her sister, Harlie who passed away nearly two-and-a-half years ago at 19 years old from Leukemia. They found out she had cancer three days before her death.

Bolt was the top individual fundraiser for the annual Light the Night walk in Erie County.

"I think that because my sister is not here, this is a great way to remember her, by doing it in her name, because she's not here. I would like to help save someone else's family member, so they don't have to go through what my family went through," she said.

Kara Onorato brought together a team of over 70, called Team Sonny's Sunshine, in memory of her daughter, Sonny. Sonny passed away in March at age 20, after a nearly 18-month long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

"Grief is definitely, it's a process. I'll never be okay, or better, I'll learn how to cope," said Onorato bravely.

Light the Night helps fund the research trying to find a cure, and the families said that seeing so many supporters, it gives them hope that one day soon, there will be one.

"She [Sonny] really believed there was a cure for Leukemia, she believed that if she could survive long enough, they could find a treatment that would work for her," said Onorato.

One survivor, Michael Sparks, told us how he stays positive after dealing with the disease five years later.

"I've gained more patience through the experience, I mean it can be a bit time consuming whether waiting for a bone marrow transplant or getting a certain treatment done," said Sparks.

Seeing nearly 700 people come out to the event encourages fighters like him to keep on fighting.

"What the leukemia and lymphoma society does is put it all together, and put a face on blood cancer for us," said Onorato.

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society: http://www.lls.org/