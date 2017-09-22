Presque Isle Rangers Remind Beach-goers Swimming Season is Over - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Presque Isle Rangers Remind Beach-goers Swimming Season is Over

You might be one of the many likely to head to Presque Isle to enjoy the weekend warmth, but there are some things you should know before getting in the water. The  main thing being you're not allowed in.

Park rangers said they know some people might want to try swimming at unguarded beaches this weekend especially with the warmer temperatures.

However, swimming season ended Labor Day and swimming at any unguarded beach is not allowed.

"The water could be very hazardous," Ranger Supervisor Bryan Hogan said. "We've had a couple people swim without a lifeguards that actually went down and luckily we are able to get them in. They were safe, but it could very well be dangerous.

Officials said there will be a few remaining lifeguards patrolling the beaches and if you are found swimming you will be given a warning.

If anyone refuses to get out of the water you could face an up to $300 fine.

