Violent Crash on West 26th Street in Erie Turns Deadly

A 24-year-old woman has died following a violent accident Friday morning in Erie.

It happened around 9 a.m. Friday morning, in the 1700 block of West 26th Street and Oakwood.

According to Erie Firefighters, the driver of the car ran in to the back of a truck transporting telephone poles, the car then hit a building.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage, with much of its roof torn off.

According to Erie police, that driver was transported to UPMC-Hamot, where she later died.

The Erie county coroners office was also notified of the driver's death.

Erie police have identified the driver as Taneaka Jackson. Erie coroner Lyle Cook says she died of blunt force trauma injuries to her head.

The driver of the truck was not injured.