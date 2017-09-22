Violent Crash on West 26th Street in Erie Turns Deadly - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Violent Crash on West 26th Street in Erie Turns Deadly

Posted: Updated:

A 24-year-old woman has died following a violent accident Friday morning in Erie.

It happened around 9 a.m. Friday morning, in the 1700 block of West 26th Street and Oakwood.

According to Erie Firefighters, the driver of the car ran in to the back of a truck transporting telephone poles, the car then hit a building.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage, with much of its roof torn off.

According to Erie police, that driver was transported to UPMC-Hamot, where she later died.

The Erie county coroners office was also notified of the driver's death.

Erie police have identified the driver as Taneaka Jackson. Erie coroner Lyle Cook says she died of blunt force trauma injuries to her head.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com