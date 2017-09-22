Autopsy Completed: Meadville's Man Death Ruled a Homicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Autopsy Completed: Meadville's Man Death Ruled a Homicide

Posted: Updated:
Corey Shipton: Homicide Victim Corey Shipton: Homicide Victim

A Meadville man's death has been ruled a homicide. Police know who pulled the trigger, but the man who police say did  it, is not behind bars.

After an autopsy Friday, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell ruled Corey Shipton's death a homicide.

Shell would not give any details on the cause of manner of his death.

The case is under investigation by the State Attorney General's Office.

The deadly shooting happened in Conneaut Township last Sunday night.

A call for a domestic violence incident brought state troopers to the home of Jessie Bacon, 35 on Wheeler road.

Officers say Bacon and her friend Corey Shipton, 29, of Meadville were involved in a fight, when Bacon's friend Dustin Coffey showed up. Gunfire then broke out.

Shipton wound up dead, Bacon was shot in the jaw.

State Police say two guns were involved, but they're still trying to sort out how it all went down.

Police questioned Coffey at length, but have yet to file any charges.

A decision on any possible charges will ultimately be up to the State Attorney General's office.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com