Autopsy Completed: Meadville's Man Death Ruled a Homicide

A Meadville man's death has been ruled a homicide. Police know who pulled the trigger, but the man who police say did it, is not behind bars.

After an autopsy Friday, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell ruled Corey Shipton's death a homicide.

Shell would not give any details on the cause of manner of his death.

The case is under investigation by the State Attorney General's Office.

The deadly shooting happened in Conneaut Township last Sunday night.

A call for a domestic violence incident brought state troopers to the home of Jessie Bacon, 35 on Wheeler road.

Officers say Bacon and her friend Corey Shipton, 29, of Meadville were involved in a fight, when Bacon's friend Dustin Coffey showed up. Gunfire then broke out.

Shipton wound up dead, Bacon was shot in the jaw.

State Police say two guns were involved, but they're still trying to sort out how it all went down.

Police questioned Coffey at length, but have yet to file any charges.

A decision on any possible charges will ultimately be up to the State Attorney General's office.