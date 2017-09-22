Senior Storytelling - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Senior Storytelling

Senior Storytelling Senior Storytelling

A local organization that helps seniors today hosted a free event at the Shrine Club on the benefits of storytelling between generations.

The program, hosted by Life Northwestern Pennsylvania, was called "The Best Day of My Life, So Far."

It actually has already started locally.

Organizers hope it will grow.

The goal is to improve the social health of seniors, by making them less isolated, and more involved with people of all ages.

Organizers say the fun event had a lot of benefits.

Benita Cooper, founder of Best Day of My Life said, "It is the perfect first step to unbottle feelings that older people may have kept inside themselves for decades."

The event was attended by seniors, family members, caregivers, health care professionals and local college students.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
