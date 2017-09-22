Family Ties - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Family Ties

Posted: Updated:
Sears Hometown Store

A family with ties to Sears for the past 80 years, is now running the new Sears Hometown Store in the Summit Towne Center.

The official opening was today.

Cousins Brad and Tim Durst are co-owners along with their fathers.

The Dursts still operate a trucking company that has done deliveries for Sears since the 1930's.

The family was picked by Sears to operate the store after the company closed its large store in the Millcreek Mall.

So now, instead of just delivering items, the family is in the retail business, selling appliances, tools and a variety of lawn and garden items.

Co-owner Tim Durst said, "We thought what better way to make everyone happy than to open up a store ourselves, benefiting us but more importantly benefiting Erie and the surrounding areas."

Chester Durst, the found of the company, began working for Sears, delivering presents on Christmas Eve, 1935.

RSS Feeds
