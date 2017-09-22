Gannon to Build in West Bayfront Neighborhood - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gannon to Build in West Bayfront Neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

Gannon University is taking a big step in its outreach program in Erie's West Bayfront neighborhood. The university is constructing a new building in that neighborhood, and its president is personally insuring its success.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for a building to be called the Saint Joseph House of Faith in Action. The house will be located on the 400 block of West 4th Street. It will serve as a headquarters for Gannon's outreach programs in the West Bayfront neighborhood.
    

Gannon has been heavily involved in transforming that area of the city as part of its Erie Gains program. The new building will make Gannon a bigger part of the neighborhood it is serving.

"We need to be among the neighbors.  We need to be a part of this neighborhood.  And what better place to do it by creating physical space for us to be here among our neighbors," said Dr. Keith Taylor, Gannon President.

Taylor feels strongly about the project.   Funding for the construction is being guaranteed by him and his wife.
 

