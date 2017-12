Four Joe Scarabino touchdowns led Seneca to their first ever 5-0 start and first place in Region 3 with a 41-21 win over Maplewood.

The Bobcats offense quickly found the endzone in another Region showdown. A play that looked to be a miscommunication, turned into a four-yard run for Scarabino. A two-point conversion put the home team up 8-0.

"We'll it was a broken play, but our line stuck to their assignments up front which allowed me to find a hole and get in the zone," said Seneca quarterback Joe Scarabino on the opening score.

The Seneca defense got the ball right back to the offense and on the next possession, Scarabino took to the air in the second quarter, finding Tre Thrower for a 44-yard touchdown pass, as the Bobcats leaped to a 15-0 lead.

"Effort man, guys were making catches all over the place," said Seneca head coach Dave Frank. " Guys doing what we asked them to do and you know we thought we had a pretty solid game plan this week and the guys came out and executed.

Maplewood never quit in this game, as the Tigers had a response of their own. Chevy Blake took a hand off through the left side and in to the endzone to cut the Seneca lead in half at 15-7.

Another star for the Bobcats on the night was running back Wyatt Shaffer. Late in the second quarter, the Seneca tailback burst through the line on a delayed handoff and was off for a 48-yard score to put the Bobcats up by two scores, 22-7.

Good clock management allowed Seneca to get the ball one more time before half, and again Scarabino manged to find his needed blockers to punch in a one-yard score to give the Bobcats a 28-14 halftime lead.

Defense was the third quarter story, as neither team found the endzone.

In the fourth, Scarabino would cap off his four-touchdown performance with his third rushing score of the game to put Seneca up 34-14.

"We'll I think my success has been with the growth of the front on the line, said Scarabino on his performance. "They have the mindset to do something great this year."

The two teams traded scores late in the fourth, however it was Seneca getting the win 41-21 to go to 5-0 for the first time school history.

'It's just unbelievable. We didn't expect it coming in." said senior wide receiver Mike Shearer on the perfect start. "We wanted to go undefeated and its just unreal."

Scarabino finished the night 17-29 for 259 yards passing and a touchdown. He added another 101 yards on the ground and three scores.

Shearer brought in nine receptions for 121 yards, while Shaffer carried the ball for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Seneca [5-0, 2-0] looks to remain unbeaten next week as they travel to face Eisenhower [1-4, 1-2]. Maplewood [3-2, 2-1], now in a three-way tie for second place in Region 3 will head home to take on Northwestern [3-2, 2-1] who is also tied for second.