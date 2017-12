An industry music artist will be paying Erie a visit.

Kirko Bangz is performing Saturday, September 23rd at Erie's, Basement Transmissions located at 145 W 11th St.

The show is being hosted by Rastik.

Several local artists will also be performing at the show as well, including Erie's Honey Bee.

It runs from 8:00 p.m. to midnight. Tickets can be purchased for $30 in advanced, $35 at the door, or $50 for VIP.

You can purchase tickets by calling 814-969-2824, or online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3085443.

For more information on the event, visit their Facebook event here.