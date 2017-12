The man who played a major role in revitalizing the city of Pittsburgh has some advice on how Erie can boost its economy.

Tom Murphy, who served three terms as the city's mayor, spoke to students Friday at Allegheny College on competing in the 21st century.

Murphy said Pittsburgh is now an attractive place for businesses to located because the city was not afraid to change and look to the future.

Under Murphy, Pittsburgh saw $4.5 billion of economic development, including the transformation of blighted properties into commercial and residential space.

He said local colleges must play a big role.

"Cities, like Erie, need to build great places and work hard with their universities to grow the talent, and companies will follow that talent," said Murphy.

Murphy said Pittsburgh is a dark horse to land Amazon's second headquarters and the 50,000 jobs that come with it, but he believes Pittsburgh is in the race because of the city's high-tech universities.

