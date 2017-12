It was all hands on deck at Grace Church for Operation Christmas Child.

The community-driven event provides shoeboxes filled with gifts for children across 100 countries.

All distributed by local churches.

Toothbrushes, crayons, pencils, a stuffed animal, clothing item, and toy are among the items in each shoebox.

Grace Church invites anyone to come volunteer and help Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

They're hoping to pack 27-thousand boxes.

"It makes such an impact, many of these children have never owned anything new of their own, they may have never owned a toy, so just to get something new brings joy to them," said Kathy Schriefer, NWPA area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.