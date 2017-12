This weekend, people can enjoy vendors, a costumer contest, comic books, panels and seminars, photo opportunities and meet and greets with celebrities, and so much more.

Some of the main guests include actors from Gilligan's Island, Gremlins, The Walking Dead, and Night of the Living Dead.

Artists are also in attendance, some from Disney and Pixar.

ComiCon Erie runs through Sunday.

For more information: http://www.eriepromotions.com/ComErieCon/Default.aspx