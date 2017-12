Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement each week to land wanted suspects behind bars.

Cody Bille, 27, is wanted for a probation violation on the original charge of criminal trespass.

Rabecca Lago, 29, is wanted for a probation violation warrant on the original charge of possession of red phosphorous - the main ingredient used to make methamphetamine.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bille or Lago is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Department Warrant Division at 814-451-7436.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.