Erie Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who investigators say is the suspect in several credit card thefts.

Detectives Friday released pictures of the suspect from a Country Fair.

He is described as a white male with tattoos on both arms.

The suspect was seen in a black Chevrolet Equinox with black rims and a white CHEVY decal across the top of the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gray at 814-870-1169.

