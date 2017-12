The 36th annual North East Wine Festival this weekend at Gibson Park features 100 different wines.

The three-day festival averages more than 20,000 visitors each year from Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Canada.

Wine tasting runs from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. It also continues Sunday.

General admission tickets are $7 at the gate. A wine tasting day pass costs $25.

