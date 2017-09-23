Alumni Roam Collegiate Academy

Before the big celebration on the Collegiate Academy promenade, alumni had the chance to roam the halls and reminisce.

"It almost caused a riot, look at the colors they put on that,” says Anne Thompson Clark, describing her very nontraditional lime green and black 1951 yearbook.

“I’ve aged a little,” she laughs.

She sat beside a former classmate in a classroom, what they remember as Academy High.

"I was a little nervous of coming back, and the school looks terrific, just wonderful,” she says.

She and dozens of other alumni roamed the halls the same as they did back when they were in school. Each classroom was decked out in each decade, complete with yearbooks.

"It's all in my heart. This is where my parents went to school, my grandparents went to school... it's amazing to have,” says Becky Vickey-Powers, class of 1992.

The cornerstone was laid for Academy 100 years ago. Former alum and faculty knew this milestone was the perfect time to bring everyone back for a celebration.

While being in the classroom brought back a lot of memories for Anne, it's the football stadium that brings back her favorites.

"Being in the stadium and seeing it again, just takes all those wonderful memories of sitting there cheering... our life back then sports were big back at Academy,” says Anne.

She also admits, it wasn’t always about the team taking home the win either, bringing out her inner school girl.

"Keeping an eye on the football players,” she says.