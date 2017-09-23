Person Trapped After Two-Car Collision in McKean Township

One person was trapped after two cars collided in McKean Township Saturday.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at West and Peffer Roads.

One car turned into the path of another car, according to reports.

Rescue crews from McKean and Fairview responded and freed the victim, who was then taken to UPMC Hamot.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.