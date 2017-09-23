Slippery Rock Late Win Overshadows Jones Historic Day

Gannon running back Marc Jones broke a school record Saturday for total yards, however it was not enough as Slippery Rock stole a win from the hands of the Golden Knights.

The junior tailback for Gannon amassed 449 total yards off offense to set a school mark for yards in a single game, but it was the final yard he didn't get that allowed Slippery Rock [4-0, 1-0 PSAC West] to escape with the 49-45 victory.

"Credit out to Slippery Rock," said Jones on the final stop. "They played real good on that last play, they played it. I mean I think everyone in the stadium knew where the ball was going and what we were going to run. They made a great play and that's all there really is too it."

Gannon was looking to convert on a 4 & 2 play to keep their drive alive for the winning score in the final minute. The Golden Knights needed one final touchdown after the Slippery Rock's star duo of Tanner Garry and Marcus Johnson hooked up for the fourth time on the afternoon to allow for The Rock to take a 49-45 lead with 1:36 to play.

"Yeah that was something we saw that we thought we could attack," said Garry on the final Slippery Rock scoring play. "I guess you could say we saved it for the right time. Just a bubble look and kind of Marcus [Johnson] taking off if need be. We saw that look, obviously ran at the right time and put that game away."

Just before the game-winning drive, Gannon had taken a 45-42 lead when Marc Jones broke free for a 76-yard run to put Gannon in front. Jones had 354 yards rushing on the day and four scores. The Gannon running back also led the team in receptions with four on 95 yards and another touchdown.

"He's been like that every game we played this year. He's hard to tackle," said Gannon head Coach Brad Rzyczycki. "They were schematically doing some things that put a one-on-one with their safety with them. We just kept on giving it to him on the read stuff and even when they ended up starting to chase him, the backside, unblocked defensive end, we put our wildcat situation with Tyler Palka in the game and it held the defensive end back home."

Gannon trailed by two scores two times in the first half, only to battle back to take the lead in the third quarter. Jimmy Keefe, in at quarterback for the inured Zach Phillips, found Nico Law to give the Golden Knights a 32-27 lead.

It was special teams though that played a part in the Gannon loss. After retaking the lead for the second time in the game, Gannon allowed Marcus Johnson to return the ensuing kickoff 84-yards for a touchdown to put Slippery Rock back up 33-32.

"I have always thought we are very capable, it's just a matter of if we go out and don't do the things to kill ourselves," said Rzyczycki."I think today the special teams hurt us. We missed a field goal and two extra points. You know we fumbled the ball once that cost us three points too. So it was the little things in the game that end up costing us in the end."

Jones believes the strong effort against the #21-ranked Slippery Rock team will pay benefits for Gannon down the road.

"We just got to keep working, we're still a young team with room to grow, said Jones. "The rankings never mean anything to us. They could be 1, 21 or 150. We're going to come out here and play exactly how we played today. We're going to come out here and compete. That's what the coach tells us to do and we're going to continue to do that."

Gannon [1-3, 0-1 PSAC West] will look to clean those small items up and get back into the win column when they travel to rival Mercyhrust next week to play for the Niagara Cup. Kickoff of the game from Tullio Field is slated for 1 p.m.