Record Number Turn Out for Race to Recovery

A record number of community members turned out for the 20th annual Race to Recovery Saturday morning as families and first responders deal with the impact of drugs on the community.

Hundreds came to Presque Isle State Park for a 10K run and 5K walk and run.

The money raised supports Gaudenzia Erie in its mission to help local men and women recover from addiction. It also helps with clothing costs and bus fare for job searches and school.

It does not only raise awareness about the scourge of addiction but shows there is hope that it can be overcome.

"We really want to erase the stigma of addiction," said Jason Kisielewski, community affairs manager for Gaudenzia. "Our goal is to let the community know there is help and hope our there for people that are battling drug and alcohol addiction."

This year's race surpassed the number of runners from last year, according to organizers.

