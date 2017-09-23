Gannon University Celebrates Saudi National Day - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gannon University Celebrates Saudi National Day

Posted: Updated:

Today was Saudi National Day, and to celebrate,  members of the community gathered at an event at Gannon University to learn more about the Saudi culture.  September 23 marks the establishment of the Saudi Kingdom in 1932.

The event was put on by  Gannon Saudi Student Association and featured guest speakers, traditional music and food as well as stations set up showcasing the different regions of the country and the cultures associated with them.

“We want people to come here, all people.” said Saudi Student Association President Khalid Alenezi “It’s not just about the Gannon community,we want the Erie community to get involved. We want them to learn about other countries, other people, other cultures.”

The association plans to continue to work with the community.

