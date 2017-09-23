Country Star Alan Jackson Plays to Big Crowd at Erie Insurance A - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Country Star Alan Jackson Plays to Big Crowd at Erie Insurance Arena

Posted: Updated:
Country star Alan Jackson performs in Erie Country star Alan Jackson performs in Erie

Country superstar Alan Jackson brought his 2017 Honky Tonk Highway tour to the Erie Insurance Arena.

Jackson, a Country Music Hall of fame inductee has legions of longtime fans, and continues to draw in younger fans as they discover his music. Among the hits that made made famous are "Here in the Real World,"  "Chattahoochee,"  and "It's Five O'clock Somewhere."

Special guest Leann Womack has joined him on portions the tour.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com