Country Star Alan Jackson Plays to Big Crowd at Erie Insurance Arena

Country superstar Alan Jackson brought his 2017 Honky Tonk Highway tour to the Erie Insurance Arena.

Jackson, a Country Music Hall of fame inductee has legions of longtime fans, and continues to draw in younger fans as they discover his music. Among the hits that made made famous are "Here in the Real World," "Chattahoochee," and "It's Five O'clock Somewhere."

Special guest Leann Womack has joined him on portions the tour.