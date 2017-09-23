Collegiate Academy Celebrates 100 Years

Graduates of Academy High and Collegiate Academy celebrated the 100 year anniversary of their school building all day.

To mark the occasion, tonight, alums held a 21- and over party on the school’s promenade. Alumni from several decades came out to mingle with one another.

The night also marks the beginning of the school's first alumni association, to help raise funds for needs at the school.

2004 grads Christine and Jon Kern met in school and eventually married, and both have taught there. They want to see alumni connect and celebrate the school's importance.

“So I think it's huge,because this school needs advocacy.” said Jon Kern. “We need to proclaim how great it is here, and what an awesome institution this is. I really think highly of its impact on the community. And it needs to exist, and it needs to exist in a strong form"

"I think just showing the pride that we have for Academy and for Collegiate.” said Christine Kern. “It's really important to show people are. It's been an influence in people's lives, and there's support for this."