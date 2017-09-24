A Night on Broadway Opens Erie Philharmonic Pops Season - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

A Night on Broadway Opens Erie Philharmonic Pops Season

Lisa Vroman featured in Erie Philharmonic Pops opener Lisa Vroman featured in Erie Philharmonic Pops opener

Lisa Vroman, acclaimed Broadway star as Christine in The Phantom of the opera and Cosette in Les Miserables graced the Warner Theatre stage, as the Erie Philharmonic opened its 2017- 2018 pops season.

Vroman and the orchestra performed beloved Broadway favorites from shows including the Sound of Music, The Music Man, and The King and I, where she was joined by The Cathedral of St. Paul Choristers, music man.

Opening night ushers in an exciting pops season ahead, with concerts including All That Jazz with music from the Brubeck Brothers Quartet,  a visit from Bugs Bunny at the Symphony and a concert of fantasy epics including music from Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings.

The Symphonic Series begins October 7 with a performance of the Beethoven Triple Concerto featuring guests Elena Urioste on violin, Nicholas Canellakis on cello and Michael Brown on piano.
    

