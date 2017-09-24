Families Enjoy Apple Festival at YMCA's Camp Sherwin

YMCA invited families out to Camp Sherwin in Lake City to celebrate apples and fall fun Saturday.

Kids could sling apples into the pond, taste cider and other apple treats, and even take a bite out of a donut on string as part of the 7th annual Apple Festival.

It also offered hay rides, a visit with farm animals and pumpkin coloring.

There was also clowns, magic and musical entertainment to enjoy.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.