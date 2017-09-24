Musicians Host Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Musicians Host Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert

Erie area musicians played in a hurricane relief benefit concert Thursday.

Artists Hunter Lytle and Hawaii Slim performed at Basement Transmissions in Erie.

The two are promoting their new music, but all the proceeds will benefit the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

