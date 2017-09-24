Volunteers Welcome Rescue Dogs - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Volunteers Welcome Rescue Dogs

Posted: Updated:

Members of the community are welcoming some furry additions to their homes.

Because You Care Animal Shelter arrived from Florida today with more than a dozen rescue dogs that were left behind during Hurricane Irma.

The organization reached out to the community on Facebook and say they received an overwhelming response.

"Wow the power of social media and honestly the power of the community," Rescue Coordinator Eric Pollock said.

Organizers and volunteers spent the past 24 hours driving from Florida to Erie, sacrificing their time and sleep.

Pollock said rescuing these dogs is part of their mission.

"It's a great feeling I mean this is what because you care does," Pollock said.  We do it all the time but in special cases like a disaster situation like Hurricane Urma you know we got the call and know we had to respond."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com