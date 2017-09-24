Volunteers Welcome Rescue Dogs

Members of the community are welcoming some furry additions to their homes.

Because You Care Animal Shelter arrived from Florida today with more than a dozen rescue dogs that were left behind during Hurricane Irma.

The organization reached out to the community on Facebook and say they received an overwhelming response.

"Wow the power of social media and honestly the power of the community," Rescue Coordinator Eric Pollock said.

Organizers and volunteers spent the past 24 hours driving from Florida to Erie, sacrificing their time and sleep.

Pollock said rescuing these dogs is part of their mission.

"It's a great feeling I mean this is what because you care does," Pollock said. We do it all the time but in special cases like a disaster situation like Hurricane Urma you know we got the call and know we had to respond."

