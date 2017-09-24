Walkers Raise Money to Help Fight Hunger Around Globe

Hundred of people walked to help fight hunger in the annual Crop Walk at Presque Isle Sunday.

Many from local churches, schools and other organizations have supported the initiative for years.

Erie News Now Sunrise's Mark Soliday and Kara Coleman served as honorary walk chairs and kicked off the walk at Beach 1.

The Crop Walk raises funds to fight hunger around the globe. Each walker secures pledges to participate. 25 percent of the money raised in Erie stays in the local community to fight hunger.

"We're walking for hunger," said Alexis Roberts, who participated in the walk. "What is says in the Bible is that you should feed the poor, some poor, all poor. Today is the day we end world hunger."

Last year's walk raised $60,000. Nearly $15,000 was distributed through 56 local agencies that feed people in need.

Cities across the nation hold walks like this.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.