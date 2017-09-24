Wine Festival Cruise-In Brings Out Vintage, Antique Cars

Vintage and antique cars converged in North East Sunday as part of the final day of the Wine Festival.

Owners and collectors brought out their prized, well maintained vehicles for everyone to see.

The cars mainly included American hot rod and muscle cars, as well as some classic Mustangs and Camaros.

Vendors and wineries also shared what they had to offer with visitors for the third and final day.

