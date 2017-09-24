United Way Hosts Meeting for 211 Service in Crawford County

The United Way of the Titusville Region, Crawford County Human Services and PA 211 Northwest will host a meeting Monday to help implement the 211 service in Crawford County.

211 is basically the 911 of human services. It links people in need with social services like mental health facilities, food pantries and and more.

The United Way is asking all non-profit organizations, churches, civic organizations and daycares to attend the meeting to discuss how they can be part of 211.

Monday's meeting starts at 2 p.m. at the Titusville Towne Square conference center at 110 West Spring Street.

