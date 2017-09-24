United Way Hosts Meeting for 211 Service in Crawford County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

United Way Hosts Meeting for 211 Service in Crawford County

Posted: Updated:

The United Way of the Titusville Region, Crawford County Human Services and PA 211 Northwest will host a meeting Monday to help implement the 211 service in Crawford County.

211 is basically the 911 of human services. It links people in need with social services like mental health facilities, food pantries and and more.

The United Way is asking all non-profit organizations, churches, civic organizations and daycares to attend the meeting to discuss how they can be part of 211.

Monday's meeting starts at 2 p.m. at the Titusville Towne Square conference center at 110 West Spring Street.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com