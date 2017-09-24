Deadline for GE Transportation, Union Decision Bargaining Talks Looms

Decision bargaining talks between GE Transportation leaders and union employees at the Erie plant are scheduled to expire at midnight Monday, but so far, there is no word of any agreement to keep jobs here.

Members of UE Locals 506 and 618 are trying to prevent GE from moving forward with plans to transfer another 570 jobs out of Erie.

Most of the jobs would be lost from UE 506 if GE moves locomotive production to Texas or other facilities.

The union came in with a proposal for more flexible in job codes and an offer of a lower tier wage for GE to bring new manufacturing into the facility. In turn, it wants GE to say the company maintain jobs here through 2023.

GE reportedly put out a memo that said the union proposal is not enough to address cost issues.

The sides could extend the talking period, but so far, there have been no comments on that.

