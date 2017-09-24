Gas Prices Start to Fall Following Hurricanes - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gas Prices Start to Fall Following Hurricanes

Posted: Updated:

Gas prices are starting to fall after recent hurricanes caused them to soar.

The national average of gas is now $2.62, according to the Lundberg Survey.

That's down more than seven cents in the last two weeks.

In the City of Erie, prices have dropped to $2.79 per gallon at many locations.

Refineries flooded or damaged by Hurricane Harvey and product shipments delayed by Hurricane Irma are returning to normal, analysts said.

Wholesale gasoline prices are going down, and gas stations are passing the savings on to drivers.

Prices should drop up to 12 cents more as long as crude oil prices hold steady.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com