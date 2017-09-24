Gas Prices Start to Fall Following Hurricanes

Gas prices are starting to fall after recent hurricanes caused them to soar.

The national average of gas is now $2.62, according to the Lundberg Survey.

That's down more than seven cents in the last two weeks.

In the City of Erie, prices have dropped to $2.79 per gallon at many locations.

Refineries flooded or damaged by Hurricane Harvey and product shipments delayed by Hurricane Irma are returning to normal, analysts said.

Wholesale gasoline prices are going down, and gas stations are passing the savings on to drivers.

Prices should drop up to 12 cents more as long as crude oil prices hold steady.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.