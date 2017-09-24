NFL Players Kneeling During National Anthem Stirs Up Controversy

Former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the National Anthem nearly a year ago.

Since then, it has spurred a conversation about respect for the flag and country and has not stopped, especially after President Trump's comments Friday.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag, to say 'Get that son of a b**** off the field out right now! He's fired! He's fired!'," said President Trump during a rally in Alabama.

Many Erie residents weighed in on the kneeling during the anthem.

"I think they should stand up and respect the flag, said James Robertson, an Erie resident. "They make American money, and on our money, it says, 'In God we trust.' I feel if they don't believe in the whole system, then they shouldn't be playing football."

"I'm a veteran myself, so I fought for people to be able to exercise those rights," said David McClure, an Erie resident and Army Reserve veteran. "If they feel if kneeling instead of standing is their way of protesting something they don't agree with, then that's their right to do that."

Not many people wanted answer that question on camera, but there was no shortage of opinions on the Erie News Now Facebook page.

Jennifer said, "Do we stand in our homes? The players can't be fired." She suggests keeping the players in the locker rooms until after the anthem is played.

In response, Cheryl said people watch for the football, not for the protests.

Tom said they should stand and pay respect and said he isn't allowed to make political statements at work, so why should the players.

Chris suggested maybe there is another way they can prove loyalty to the U.S.

The Browns and the Bills both released statements in regards to President Trump's comments. The statements said this shows a need for unity.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said his team would not be participating in the anthem.

"Not to be disrespectful to the Anthem, to remove ourselves from the circumstance," said Tomlin. "People shouldn't have to choose."

