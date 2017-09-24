Burning Debris Pile Creates Smokey Fire in Downtown Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

A burning debris pile behind a frequent trouble spot - the former Industrial Papers building - created a lot of smoke in downtown Erie Sunday night.

The large outdoor fire broke out in a pile of wood and debris just before 8 p.m. at 140 East 16 Street.

The vacant Watson industrial complex was the site of multiple fires two years ago. Much of it has since been demolished to prevent squatters from getting inside.

There was so much smoke that it started filling the Lovell Place apartment building a few blocks away. Residents were evacuated but said they did not hear any alarms.

Fire investigators were called to the scene.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

