Erie ComicCon Draws Huge Crowd Saturday

Erie's ComicCon entered its second day with another huge crowd.

Comic book and sci-fi fans and their families flocked to the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday decked out as their favorite characters.

They had the chance to meet celebrities and cartoon artists and enjoy cosplay and all sorts of fun exhibits and vendors.

ComiCon has proved to be popular in its first year in town.

Sales and marketing staff said they were well prepared for the big response.

"We want it to be easy for our vendors," said Whitney Rambaldo, sales and marketing executive for Erie Promotions. "We want them to enjoy themselves. We want them to do well so they keep coming back. Even though it's the first year, it's not our first show, so we kind of just ran our plan like we always do, and it worked out perfectly."

ComiCon runs Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

