Grape Stomping, Local Vendors Highlight North East Wine Festival

The smell of squished grapes and even the sweet chocolate were in the air for Wine Fest weekend in North East.

Erie News Now meteorologist David Wolter and reporter Matt Knoedler stomped their way through the competition during the second Grape Stomp Off Saturday.

Knoedler moved on to the final round and won the competition, but Wolter was not so lucky. $200 will go to Knoedler's charity of choice - the Barco Oncology Institute in Meadville

In addition to the grape stomping and wine, people enjoyed music, shopping and food as part of the 26th annual Wine Festival at Gibson Park.

Many who traveled from all over said shopping local is what it is all about.

One local vendor said the Wine Festival was her very first time selling chocolate.

Julianne Buckle, owner of Julie's Sweet Treats, dreamed of opening her own chocolate business when she was nine.

She finally made that dream come true three weeks ago and made her business debut at the festival.

