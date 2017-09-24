Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Stops at Warren County Business

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf stopped at a Warren County business Friday and part of his four-day visit to 14 of the state's northern counties.

He toured Whirley-DrinkWorks in Warren and talked the workers of the family-owned business, which makes high-quality food and drink containers found in convenience stores, amusement parks, zoos and restaurants around the world.

Gov. Wolf posted a video to his Facebook page from his Whirley-DrinkWorks visit, which he said reminded him of the days he worked in the warehouse of his family's business:

Before heading to Warren, Gov. Wolf started Friday by visiting Zippo Manufacturing in Bradford where the famous lighter is manufactured.

He also stopped at Kinzua Bridge State Park in Mt. Jewett and visited the skywalk, a 600-foot pedestrian walkway which overlooks the gorge. It gave the Governor an opportunity to see the value of state parks to the tourism industry in rural communities, according to his office.

Gov. Wolf wrapped up the day with a visit to the Marienville Oktoberfest.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.