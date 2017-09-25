Former North East Resident Living in Mexico Helping Earthquake Victims

Rescue efforts continue in Mexico nearly a week after a massive earthquake near the capital city. A former North East resident living in Mexico is sharing her story being near the center of the devastation.

Lucy Hutchinson moved to Cuernavaca about 9 years ago. She now works in a school, and that’s where she was during the September 19th earthquake.

The death toll has reached 300 and is expected to grow. Aftershocks rocked the country Saturday and Sunday, after the Tuesday quake.

Lucy says many of the buildings in her town toppled, especially in the communities that have indigenous people living in adobe homes. She lives about an hour away from where the earthquake started.

Before the earthquake hit, Lucy’s school participated in an earthquake drill, because it was the 32nd anniversary of one that hit, leaving 5,000 people dead. She says luckily the kids knew what to do.

Now that it is nearly a week later, the devastation is becoming more apparent. Lucy has spent the past weekend out helping her communities. She is now reaching out for financial help by setting up a GoFundMe to aide those heavily affected.

She says she understands people might be skeptical to help, but she says she plans on documenting every purchase, and how she uses it.

“We'll document the whole process because I think people need to see that, need to see where their money goes. Not just to show that it's for real, but also to see how their money has affected those people. To see the face of the person that's receiving their help,” explains Lucy.

If you want to help, click here for the GoFundMe page.