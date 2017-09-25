Humane Society of Northwest Pennsylvania: Giving You the Business

The Humane Society of Northwest Pennsylvania has been helping dogs, cats and other animals for 125 years.

And the need for its services continues to grow.

The society takes in and adopts out about 2,000 animals every year.

The vast majority are dogs.

But plenty of cats as well.

And a variety of other pets.

Executive Director Nicole Bawol said, "There is a huge need. There are hundreds of animals that come into our shelter on a monthly basis. We focus on rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing.And once we have gone through that process we have seen a 100% turnaround and we can connect them with a family."

But taking care of all the pets waiting for adoption is expensive.

The non-profit gets no government money, so fundraising is critical.

Bawol said, "We work solely off of the amazing donations we receive from people in the community as well as I do a lot of grant writing and the fundraising events."

The society also handles animal cruelty investigations.

And earlier this year, the organization opened a low cost animal clinic.