Man Sentenced for 2016 Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash in Girard

The man who admitted to a deadly hit-and-run crash in 2016 will spend at least five years behind bars.

Judge John Garhart Monday sentenced Matthew Stiles, 39, to five to 15 years plus a $2,500 fine.

The fatal crash happened when Stiles hit Charles Ryen, 51, with his car as Ryen walked along the side of Route 20 in Girard in September 2016.

Stiles took off, but police said they used surveillance video from a nearby gas station and damaged car parts they found at the accident scene to track him down.

He was on probation for a DUI charge at the time of the accident.

