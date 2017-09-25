Man Sentenced for Meth Lab, High-Speed Chase - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Sentenced for Meth Lab, High-Speed Chase

The suspect wanted on a felony drug warrant when he led police on a high-speed chase learned how long he will spend in prison.

Christopher Phillips, 42, was sentenced Monday to 9 to 23.5 months behind bars followed by six years probation for operating a meth lab, fleeing police and reckless driving. He was also ordered to pay $57,000 in restitution for fire damage from the meth lab.

Phillips was arrested in January following a 20-minute pursuit that ended near West 12th and Greengarden.

State Police said Phillips failed to stop at West 8th and Cascade in the city.

Police eventually used spike strips to stop the Nissan Altima he was driving.

At the time of the chase, Phillips was wanted for meth.

