Man Charged for Stabbing Vehicle, Making Threats with Knife

A Jamestown, New York man faces charges for endangering the welfare of a child after police were called Sunday to investigate a suspicious situation.

Officers were called to 314 Palmer Street around 8:05 p.m.

James J. Spitale was arrested after offers said he used another person's knife to stab a vehicle and threaten them.

Spitale was also charged with criminal mischief and menacing.

He was taken to the Jamestown City Jail without incident.

