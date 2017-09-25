Man Charged for Stabbing Vehicle, Making Threats with Knife - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Charged for Stabbing Vehicle, Making Threats with Knife

Posted: Updated:
James Spitale James Spitale

A Jamestown, New York man faces charges for endangering the welfare of a child after police were called Sunday to investigate a suspicious situation.

Officers were called to 314 Palmer Street around 8:05 p.m.

James J. Spitale was arrested after offers said he used another person's knife to stab a vehicle and threaten them.

Spitale was also charged with criminal mischief and menacing.

He was taken to the Jamestown City Jail without incident.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com