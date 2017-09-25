Three Men Charged in Meadville Armed Robbery

Three men have been arrested after an armed robbery in Meadville Thursday.

It was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Liberty Street.

The caller told police three men were involved, including one who was known, and they all ran from the scene.

Meadville City Police spotted two of the suspects while responding to the scene. Devin Bauer, 22, was immediately arrested while the other ran away.

Investigators later obtained arrest warrants for Tyriee Tuttle-Kasper, 20, and Dayvon Manning, 20, and took both into custody without incident.

All three men have been arraigned on charges of robbery, burglary, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and criminal trespass. They were all taken to the Crawford County Prison.

A firearm believed to be related to the crime was later recovered, police said.

