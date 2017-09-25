PennDOT to Host Meeting on McBride Viaduct Demolition

PennDOT will hold a public meeting next month at East Middle School to reveal its plans for the structurally deficient McBride Viaduct.

Officials said they will be displaying plans for demolition and are not taking input on how to save the bridge.

The viaduct has been closed to vehicles since 2010 and has mainly been used as a pedestrian walkway.

PennDOT said it will not be building an extension of the road where the existing viaduct is.

It will be relying on the connector path for pedestrian traffic and widen the sidewalk north of 12th street to help with safety.

PennDOT said it hopes to start demolition on the viaduct sometime in March.

