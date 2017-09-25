Emergycare, Police Respond to Rash of Overdoses

Emergycare responded to at least 15 overdose-related calls in Erie over the weekend as the drug epidemic continues to plague the community.

Paramedics and police have been called to the scene of these overdoes. They have tried to reverse the effects from the opioids using Narcan.

Chris Chipley, a field supervisor at Emergycare, says while Narcan may save someone's life on the spot, the emotional toll can be just as destructive.

"It's very sad when you encounter a house full of young children, and their parents, either one or both, are addicted to drugs," said Chipley. "You see young children growing up in these situations and it's really disturbing. It hurts a lot to see families torn apart like that."

