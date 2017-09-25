Emergycare, Police Respond to Rash of Overdoses - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Emergycare, Police Respond to Rash of Overdoses

Posted: Updated:

Emergycare responded to at least 15 overdose-related calls in Erie over the weekend as the drug epidemic continues to plague the community.

Paramedics and police have been called to the scene of these overdoes. They have tried to reverse the effects from the opioids using Narcan.

Chris Chipley, a field supervisor at Emergycare, says while Narcan may save someone's life on the spot, the emotional toll can be just as destructive.

"It's very sad when you encounter a house full of young children, and their parents, either one or both, are addicted to drugs," said Chipley. "You see young children growing up in these situations and it's really disturbing. It hurts a lot to see families torn apart like that."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com