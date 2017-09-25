Erie Paving Program Starting to Wind Down - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Paving Program Starting to Wind Down

Posted: Updated:
Paving Program Paving Program

Good weather is helping crews handling the City of Erie's largest paving program in recent years.

Crews from Mayer Brothers Construction today were busy paving Clayton Avenue.

Both private contractors and city crews are doing work.

And so far, the $5.5 million program is on schedule and within budget.

City Engineer Jon Tushak said, "The program is going very well. This nice weather is really helping us."

Many neighbors say they have waited for years for their streets to get a new surface.

And they are thrilled their street made the list.

Neighbor Chuck Sparks said, "It was not a disaster, but I am glad they caught it before it was a disaster. It was passable. But it needed paving badly."

The paving will continue until the money runs out or the weather no longer cooperates, probably sometime in November.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com