Erie Paving Program Starting to Wind Down

Good weather is helping crews handling the City of Erie's largest paving program in recent years.

Crews from Mayer Brothers Construction today were busy paving Clayton Avenue.

Both private contractors and city crews are doing work.

And so far, the $5.5 million program is on schedule and within budget.

City Engineer Jon Tushak said, "The program is going very well. This nice weather is really helping us."

Many neighbors say they have waited for years for their streets to get a new surface.

And they are thrilled their street made the list.

Neighbor Chuck Sparks said, "It was not a disaster, but I am glad they caught it before it was a disaster. It was passable. But it needed paving badly."

The paving will continue until the money runs out or the weather no longer cooperates, probably sometime in November.