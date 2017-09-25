Will 2017 Hurricane Season Cause Local Insurance Premiums to Rise?

The damage from hurricanes this year is already estimated at $200 billion, and the hurricane season still has a month to go. Erie News Now wanted to know if this year's extensive damage will cause insurance premiums to go up in this area.

It's too early to tell, according to Eric Brockman of the Brockman Agency for Farmers Insurance in Meadville, He says most of the damage from Hurricane Harvey was flood related, and those payouts would not come from the average homeowners insurance. He also pointed out that wind damage in Florida was not as bad as expected, as much of the state did not take a direct hit.



Brockman says the insurance industry budgets a payout estimate each year, and he believes that estimate is safe so far.

"Insurance companies plan on these things and if it fits their plan, there probably won't be much change in the insurance premium, at least immediately. And if there is, it's going to be down the road," he said.

Brockman says insurance premiums could increase locally if the 2017 hurricanes cause a shortage in building materials, and the cost of those materials goes up. ###

