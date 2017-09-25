Erie Police Department Traffic Enforcement Targets High-Complaint Residential Areas

Erie's motorcycle unit was out in full force Monday, targeting speeders and aggressive drivers.

Erie News Now caught up with officers as they handed out more than 17 citations along west 32nd street, near Hudson Road.

They were also along bird drive Monday morning.

Traffic enforcement is one of the main duties of the officers in the department's motorcycle unit.

All summer they've been targeting residential areas where they're getting a lot of complaints of speeders and aggressive drivers, "i guarantee I see cars going over 50 and 60 all the time," said Sean Ferry of Bird Drive. "A lot of people walk their dogs, crossing the road, and the traffic moves way too fast," Ferry continued.

Last week, the officers were on French street in Erie, near 23rd. That day they cited a sportbike driver, going 75-miles per hour, that's 50 miles over the speed limit.

Officers use the EN-RADD speed timing device during this enforcement. It uses infrared beams to calculate a driver's speed.

But many neighbors say no matter how police catch speeders, they're glad they're doing it, "They (drivers) are going pretty fast, people zip by, we exclusively keep the pets and baby in the backyard because you never know who's not going to be paying attention," said Annie Leitzinger of West 32nd street. "I'm all for it(enforcement), anybody going over 30 is speeding, but a lot of people are going 40 or 50 so it's good to tone that down," Leitzinger continued.

On Monday, officers handed out more than 30 speeding citations, more than 17 just on west 32nd street. They also cited two people for driving without a license, and two suspended drivers.