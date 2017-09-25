Erie Man Wanted for Robbery & Shooting in Erie Nabbed for Similar Crimes in North Carolina

An Erie man wanted for his role for a shooting in Erie, is arrested in North Carolina for a robbery and shooting there.

Police in Charlotte, North Carolina arrested Jequii Kennedy, 26, last week.

Investigators say Kennedy was one of several people who approached a man at the gas pumps.

They say the group robbed and shot the man in the leg as he finished pumping gas, last Monday morning.

Kennedy is wanted in Erie. Police here say he conspired with three others to lure a man to a home along east 11th street, where they shot him in the stomach after the 43-year-old victim refused to give up his money and car keys.

The three other suspects in the case were arrested and are heading to trial.

Erie Police tell Erie News Now that after Kennedy goes through the system in North Carolina, he'll be extradited to Erie to face charges here. It could be six months to a year for that to happen.