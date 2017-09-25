Property Owner Notified to Clean Up Wood Piles and Debris After Smokey Fire

People in downtown Erie on Sunday night saw the city blanketed with thick smoke, especially around the Lovell Place apartment complex and Erie Insurance Arena. The smoke was coming from a fire at a frequent trouble spot, the vacant Watson Papers Industrial site on East 16th, between French and Holland Streets.

Today, in the daylight, we got a closer look at what was burning. It is a massive pile of wood timbers left behind from the mostly demolished building that caught fire. There are still more piles of wood and debris on site.

Both the fire chief and security contractor for the property told Erie News Now, the believe the fire was intentionally set.

They plan to press the owners of the property, Twin Village Recycling near Buffalo, New York, to clean up the materials before there is another fire.

Dickie Russell, Security Contractor told us, "I have a meeting with them this afternoon up in Buffalo and we'll talk to them then, but I have to believe that they're going to move on this." Guy Santone, Erie Fire Chief said, "The owner has been contacted and he's been put on notice that this has to be taken care of."

The thick smoke enveloped nearby Lovell Place causing a third floor tenant to pull a fire alarm, convinced that the fire was in that building. Fire officials quickly ruled that out.

Chuck Peters, Managing Partner at Altair Real Estate Services issued this statement:

Last night at approximately 8:34 p.m. a resident of Lovell Place apartments pulled a hallway fire alarm after smelling smoke. The fire department dispatched and confirmed that the smoke and odor was not coming from Lovell Place, rather it was a result of a fire 2 blocks away at 140 East 16th Street.

Although some tenants may not have heard the alarm, that is due to the building design. Lovell Place is a very large complex with zones that are separated by fire walls. The pull station that was activated was on the 3rd floor at the east of the complex; therefore, and by design, that is the only section where the alarm was triggered.

Lovell Place takes the safety of its residents and commercial users very seriously. The building wide fire alarm system and fire suppression system (sprinklers) at Lovell Place comply with local and state law and are both current with regards to inspection and testing as required by the National Fire Protection Association requirements in the National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code. We will continue monitoring the system to ensure that Lovell residents reside in a building satisfying the code requirements.



